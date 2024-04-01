Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Largy Poet 3.20 Huntingdon

From useful jumps family and has taken well to hurdling, winning at Exeter (2m6f, good to soft; by 12 lengths under Ben Bromley) in January and Wincanton (2m4f, heavy; accomplished easy task with lots in hand) in March; cheekpieces are fitted today; new trip is plausible and the hat-trick would not surprise on his handicap debut.

Isle Of Sark 3.30 Kempton

First past the post at Southwell (1m3f, Tapeta) on return but demoted after hanging right and causing interference; short-headed at Newcastle (1m2f) next time and again ran well at Southwell 12 days ago, the latter after rearing badly at the start; has some Polytrack form and looks a big player.

Al Barez 4.05 Kempton

His two runs back from a nine-month break have been full of promise, going down narrowly over course and distance in February and then finishing sixth at Wolverhampton last month, dropped in from a wide stall and making good late headway; that looked a strong race at the time and the subsequent wins of the second and third give it some ballast; still not fully exposed.

Glorious Angel 4.14 Redcar

Perhaps needed her reappearance and she ran well in the face of a stiff task in a Doncaster Listed event nine days ago; good apprentice booked; leading contender.

