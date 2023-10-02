Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Fantastikas 3.45 Newton Abbot

Very useful novice chaser during 2021-22 season; not much went to plan last season but he faced some very tough assignments; in much calmer waters today and, from a very attractive mark, this could be the ideal opportunity for him to get his career back on track.

Botanical 4.10 Hamilton

Unexposed 3yo whose novice form, which includes a success at this venue (1m, good to soft), has worked out well; far from disgraced at Ascot (1m2f; wore hood) on handicap debut considering the race didn't pan out favourably (could have done with stronger pace); should do better still and warrants respect back here.

Spirit Of Ash 5.30 Newcastle

Serial slow starter who has two wins and a second to her name in three runs over C&D; again hit traffic off tonight's mark six days ago and is high on the shortlist.

Showy 5.38 Bath

Five-race maiden who is nicely bred and looks open to further progress at this level; solid second over C&D (good) most recently, splitting subsequent winners; strong chance off 1lb lower kept to this venue.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

