TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton this evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening

Glorious Charmer 5.30 Wolverhampton
Has a solid record over C&D this winter and can follow up his recent comfortable win here

Civil Law 7.00 Wolverhampton
Won four times here in 2022 and his current mark still looks within range

Carey Street 8.00 Wolverhampton
Triple course winner who is well treated on the latest of them last March and is drawn to attack

Dark Trooper  8.30 Wolverhampton
Firmly on the upgrade, showing a smart turn of foot when winning the second of two AW handicaps, and he looks the one to beat

Published on 13 February 2023
icon
more inSpotlight Lucky 15
