Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton this evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening
Glorious Charmer 5.30 Wolverhampton
Has a solid record over C&D this winter and can follow up his recent comfortable win here
Civil Law 7.00 Wolverhampton
Won four times here in 2022 and his current mark still looks within range
Carey Street 8.00 Wolverhampton
Triple course winner who is well treated on the latest of them last March and is drawn to attack
Dark Trooper 8.30 Wolverhampton
Firmly on the upgrade, showing a smart turn of foot when winning the second of two AW handicaps, and he looks the one to beat
