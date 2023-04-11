Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .
Captain Potter 6.00 Wolverhampton
Made a promising debut at Newcastle last week
Give A Little Back 7.00 Wolverhampton
Can follow up last month's C&D success
Cruise 7.30 Wolverhampton
Looked unlucky at Kempton ten days ago
Reckon I'm Hot 8.30 Wolverhampton
Made an encouraging reappearance two weeks ago
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 11 April 2023Last updated 11:00, 11 April 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement