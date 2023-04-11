Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .

Captain Potter 6.00 Wolverhampton
Made a promising debut at Newcastle last week

Give A Little Back  7.00 Wolverhampton
Can follow up last month's C&D success

Cruise  7.30 Wolverhampton
Looked unlucky at Kempton ten days ago

Reckon I'm Hot 8.30 Wolverhampton
Made an encouraging reappearance two weeks ago

Published on 11 April 2023Last updated 11:00, 11 April 2023
