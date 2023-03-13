Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Monday

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

6.00 Wolverhampton

Has done particularly well since going handicapping and should appreciate the return to this level

6.30 Wolverhampton

Course winner who ran well to finish fourth in a stronger handicap than this last time

8.00 Wolverhampton

Course-and-distance winner who proved he still had what it takes when winning at Chelmsford last time and can follow up

8.30 Wolverhampton

Clipped heels and lost her rider at Lingfield last time but had previously scored over this course and distance

