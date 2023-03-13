Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Monday
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Haaland 6.00 Wolverhampton
Has done particularly well since going handicapping and should appreciate the return to this level
American Rose 6.30 Wolverhampton
Course winner who ran well to finish fourth in a stronger handicap than this last time
Letmelivemylife 8.00 Wolverhampton
Course-and-distance winner who proved he still had what it takes when winning at Chelmsford last time and can follow up
Miss Calculation 8.30 Wolverhampton
Clipped heels and lost her rider at Lingfield last time but had previously scored over this course and distance
Read these next:
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Plumpton, Stratford and Taunton
Introducing our brilliant Cheltenham Festival team - get full access now with 50% off for three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.