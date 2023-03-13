Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Monday

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Haaland 6.00 Wolverhampton
Has done particularly well since going handicapping and should appreciate the return to this level

American Rose 6.30 Wolverhampton
Course winner who ran well to finish fourth in a stronger handicap than this last time

Letmelivemylife 8.00 Wolverhampton
Course-and-distance winner who proved he still had what it takes when winning at Chelmsford last time and can follow up

Miss Calculation 8.30 Wolverhampton
Clipped heels and lost her rider at Lingfield last time but had previously scored over this course and distance

Read these next:

 Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Plumpton, Stratford and Taunton  

Introducing our brilliant Cheltenham Festival team - get full access now with 50% off for three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.  

Published on 13 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 13 March 2023
icon
more inSpotlight Lucky 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inSpotlight Lucky 15