TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton and Windsor on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Just Janet 6.30 Wolverhampton
Can defy a penalty for last week's turf success

Matloob 6.40 Windsor
Unexposed colt who should build on last-time-out win

Justcallmepete 7.10 Windsor
Very consistent and ran well over course and distance most recently

Rogue De Vega 8.30 Wolverhampton
Promising three-year-old who looks interesting on his handicap debut

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 17 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 17 July 2023
