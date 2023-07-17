Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton and Windsor on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Just Janet 6.30 Wolverhampton

Can defy a penalty for last week's turf success

Matloob 6.40 Windsor

Unexposed colt who should build on last-time-out win

Justcallmepete 7.10 Windsor

Very consistent and ran well over course and distance most recently

Rogue De Vega 8.30 Wolverhampton

Promising three-year-old who looks interesting on his handicap debut

