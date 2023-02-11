Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

5.30 Wolverhampton

In better form than his recent form figures suggest and these conditions suit him well.

7.00 Wolverhampton

Off since a below-par run last June but has a good overall AW record and his yard is going well.

8.00 Wolverhampton

Knuckled down well to win at Newcastle last month and can make it 3-4 since fitted with cheekpieces.

8.30 Wolverhampton

He may have just needed his latest outing after a short break and will go very well if recapturing the form he showed when narrowly denied here in November.

