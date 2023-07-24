Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Windsor and Beverley on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.

High Opinion 6.30 Beverley

Seems to need soft ground and has plenty going for him after a solid run at Catterick last week

The Cruising Lord 7.50 Windsor

Had form in better races than this earlier in career and ran his best race for a long time when winning at Newbury last time

Dandy's Angel 8.00 Beverley

Dual course winner who has won on soft and comes here in very good form after a Carlisle win

Double March 8.20 Windsor

Had excuses at Ascot in June but previously showed her best form yet when successfully upped to 1m2f there and has more to come back at this trip

