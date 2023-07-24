Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Windsor and Beverley on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.

High Opinion  6.30 Beverley
Seems to need soft ground and has plenty going for him after a solid run at Catterick last week

The Cruising Lord  7.50 Windsor
Had form in better races than this earlier in career and ran his best race for a long time when winning at Newbury last time

Dandy's Angel 8.00 Beverley
Dual course winner who has won on soft and comes here in very good form after a Carlisle win

Double March  8.20 Windsor
Had excuses at Ascot in June but previously showed her best form yet when successfully upped to 1m2f there and has more to come back at this trip

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer 

Published on 24 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 24 July 2023
