Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Exeter on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

2.50 Southwell

Consistency counts for a lot at this level and there can be high hopes he can follow up his handicap win at Wolverhampton

3.00 Exeter

Good second on her only attempt over this sort of trip as a hurdler and has made a solid transition to chasing over shorter distances

4.20 Southwell

Progressive stayer who was a cosy winner at Newcastle last time and can follow up

4.30 Exeter

Course specialist who may well be about to peak again here following his third in the veterans' final at Sandown

