Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell and Exeter on Sunday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Sicario 2.50 Southwell
Consistency counts for a lot at this level and there can be high hopes he can follow up his handicap win at Wolverhampton
Kissesforkatie 3.00 Exeter
Good second on her only attempt over this sort of trip as a hurdler and has made a solid transition to chasing over shorter distances
Quercus Robur 4.20 Southwell
Progressive stayer who was a cosy winner at Newcastle last time and can follow up
Run To Milan 4.30 Exeter
Course specialist who may well be about to peak again here following his third in the veterans' final at Sandown
