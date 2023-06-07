Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ripon and Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.
Rockonmecca 7.10 Ripon
Can open her account in this weak contest
Twelfth Knight 7.40 Ripon
May well have more to offer for current stable
Prepense 7.50 Kempton
Newmarket winner who should progress again
Spit Spot 9.00 Kempton
Could well improve further in staying handicaps
Read this next:
Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a guaranteed £100,000 pool
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.