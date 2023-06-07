Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ripon and Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.

Rockonmecca 7.10 Ripon
Can open her account in this weak contest

Twelfth Knight 7.40 Ripon
May well have more to offer for current stable

Prepense 7.50 Kempton
Newmarket winner who should progress again

Spit Spot 9.00 Kempton
Could well improve further in staying handicaps

Published on 7 June 2023Last updated 11:00, 7 June 2023
