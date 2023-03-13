Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Plumpton, Stratford and Taunton

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

2.25 Plumpton

Has continued in good form off his revised mark since landing a hat-trick and won't mind the drop back in trip

2.40 Stratford

The youngest member of the field and the one who is open to the most improvement

3.25 Taunton

Has been placed twice this winter and promises to be suited by today's stiffer stamina test

3.35 Plumpton

The combination of an even longer trip and first-time headgear looks ideal

