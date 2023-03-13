Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Plumpton, Stratford and Taunton

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Bolsover Bill 2.25 Plumpton
Has continued in good form off his revised mark since landing a hat-trick and won't mind the drop back in trip

Icaque De L'Isle 2.40 Stratford
The youngest member of the field and the one who is open to the most improvement

Golden Sovereign 3.25 Taunton
Has been placed twice this winter and promises to be suited by today's stiffer stamina test

Gerico Ville 3.35 Plumpton
The combination of an even longer trip and first-time headgear looks ideal

Published on 13 March 2023Last updated 08:00, 13 March 2023
