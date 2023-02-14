Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening
Sir Robin 6.30 Newcastle
Up-and-coming sprinter who won with something to spare last time
Hurt You Never 7.00 Newcastle
Has respectable C&D form and holds leading claims switched to classified level
Colors Of Freedom 7.30 Newcastle
Has done very well since handicapping and is taken to complete a five-timer
Abnaa 8.00 Newcastle
Recorded a couple of 7f wins last month and warrants respect back at this trip
Read these next:
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr and Lingfield
Lingfield Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders has four bankers for Tuesday's £100,000 guaranteed pool
For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to racingpost.com/freebets. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.