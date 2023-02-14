Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening

6.30 Newcastle

Up-and-coming sprinter who won with something to spare last time

7.00 Newcastle

Has respectable C&D form and holds leading claims switched to classified level

7.30 Newcastle

Has done very well since handicapping and is taken to complete a five-timer

8.00 Newcastle

Recorded a couple of 7f wins last month and warrants respect back at this trip

