Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newbury, Warwick and Lingfield

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

2.25 Newbury

Can enhance an already solid record at Newbury. He shaped encouragingly when third at Wetherby last time and should now be at concert pitch.

3.35 Newbury

Having gone clear of his rivals in powerful fashion at Ascot three months ago. He left a big impression with that success and appears to have a good prize in him.

3.48 Warwick

This very lightly raced C&D novice hurdle winner returned from an absence with an encouraging second at Exeter in November.

4.18 Lingfield

Off the mark in a C&D event two weeks ago and open to further progress.

