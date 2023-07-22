Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newbury, Market Rasen and Newmarket on Saturday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Sweet William 2.25 Newbury
Temptingly handicapped on his novice form and he can improve further now he moves into handicap company

Myristica 2.40 Market Rasen
Had some notable Flat form for previous connections and has been coming along nicely over hurdles

Francky Du Berlais 3.15 Market Rasen
Has won this race for the last two years and has a good chance of bringing up the hat-trick now he's back on a workable mark

Candle Of Hope 5.25 Newmarket
Ran well over a mile at Royal Ascot when giving the impression that the return to 7f would suit

Read more: 

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips for Market Rasen and Newbury on ITV on Saturday 

'He's a speedy colt with solid course form' - David Jennings with two picks on Irish Oaks day 

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 22 July 2023Last updated 08:00, 22 July 2023
icon
more inSpotlight Lucky 15
more inSpotlight Lucky 15