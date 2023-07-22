Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newbury, Market Rasen and Newmarket on Saturday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Sweet William 2.25 Newbury

Temptingly handicapped on his novice form and he can improve further now he moves into handicap company 2.25 Newbury

Myristica 2.40 Market Rasen

Had some notable Flat form for previous connections and has been coming along nicely over hurdles

Francky Du Berlais 3.15 Market Rasen

Has won this race for the last two years and has a good chance of bringing up the hat-trick now he's back on a workable mark

Candle Of Hope 5.25 Newmarket

Ran well over a mile at Royal Ascot when giving the impression that the return to 7f would suit

