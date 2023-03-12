Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Market Rasen and Warwick on Sunday

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Shighness 2.40 Market Rasen
No strong temptation to oppose this improving mare who beat a next-time-out winner by 4l here last month

Haas Boy 3.15 Market Rasen
Very unlucky not to open his account off a 1lb lower mark at Ludlow in December and is given another chance

Volcano 4.10 Warwick
Has an excellent record at Warwick, including wins in the last two runnings of this race, and he can land the hat-trick

Loup De Maulde 4.45 Warwick
Has done very well since joining Robbie Llewellyn and can win his fourth race for the yard

Published on 12 March 2023Last updated 08:00, 12 March 2023
