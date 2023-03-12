Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Market Rasen and Warwick on Sunday
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Shighness 2.40 Market Rasen
No strong temptation to oppose this improving mare who beat a next-time-out winner by 4l here last month
Haas Boy 3.15 Market Rasen
Very unlucky not to open his account off a 1lb lower mark at Ludlow in December and is given another chance
Volcano 4.10 Warwick
Has an excellent record at Warwick, including wins in the last two runnings of this race, and he can land the hat-trick
Loup De Maulde 4.45 Warwick
Has done very well since joining Robbie Llewellyn and can win his fourth race for the yard
