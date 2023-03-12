Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Market Rasen and Warwick on Sunday

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

2.40 Market Rasen

No strong temptation to oppose this improving mare who beat a next-time-out winner by 4l here last month

3.15 Market Rasen

Very unlucky not to open his account off a 1lb lower mark at Ludlow in December and is given another chance

4.10 Warwick

Has an excellent record at Warwick, including wins in the last two runnings of this race, and he can land the hat-trick

4.45 Warwick

Has done very well since joining Robbie Llewellyn and can win his fourth race for the yard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.