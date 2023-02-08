Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Who Is That 1.35 Southwell
He's on a fair mark if resuming in good form; can go well when fresh.

Here We Have It 2.05 Southwell
Recovered well from a tight spot to win here in December and is not yet fully exposed over fences

Roger Rarebit 4.10 Southwell
Escapes a penalty for his wide-margin win at Ffos Las last week and is taken to follow up

Dev Of Tara 4.40 Southwell
Fakenham last week didn't go entirely to plan and yet he still managed to justify market support with relative ease

 Sign up here. 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing. 

Published on 8 February 2023Last updated 11:06, 8 February 2023
