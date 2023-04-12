Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Spotlight Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening. . .

Annie Law  6.00 Kempton
The form of her C&D win has worked out well

High Court Judge  7.00 Kempton
Two from two since handicapping

Arctician  7.30 Kempton
Has been resurgent since fitted with a hood

Lednikov 8.00 Kempton
May well prove capable of further progress on AW

Read these next:

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at the tracks on Wednesday afternoon  

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings  

Get set for Aintree! Subscribe to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 12 April 2023Last updated 11:00, 12 April 2023
icon
more inSpotlight Lucky 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inSpotlight Lucky 15