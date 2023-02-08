Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Forbearing 6.00 Kempton
Bounced right back to form when third last time and the refitting of cheekpieces is a plus
Got No Dollars 6.30 Kempton
Should have no excuses from a favourable draw under ideal conditions this evening
Earl Of Tyrone 8.00 Kempton
Classy sort who can make a winning start for William Haggas having changed hands for 300,000gns in October
Big Jimbo 8.30 Kempton
Taken to further make up for lost time and supplement last week's course win
