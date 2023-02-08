Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Kempton

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

6.00 Kempton

Bounced right back to form when third last time and the refitting of cheekpieces is a plus

6.30 Kempton

Should have no excuses from a favourable draw under ideal conditions this evening

8.00 Kempton

Classy sort who can make a winning start for William Haggas having changed hands for 300,000gns in October

8.30 Kempton

Taken to further make up for lost time and supplement last week's course win

