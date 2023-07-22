Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Haydock and Doncaster on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening.

Bushfire 6.30 Haydock
On a career-low mark and ran well in a race not run to suit at Chester last weekend

Game Set 7.45 Doncaster
Looks very promising and he could be well ahead of his mark now switched to a handicap

Powerful Response 8.15 Doncaster
Lightly raced three-year-old who has the most potential of these runners and can complete a hat-trick for his in-form yard

Owners Dream 8.45 Doncaster
Took a step forward on his handicap debut at Haydock and should have more to come now up again in trip

Published on 22 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 22 July 2023
