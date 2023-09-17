Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Ayyab 1.50 Doncaster

Form figures of 7432 reflect her steady progress at maiden/novice level, runner-up at Nottingham (1m, good) most recently; could well take another step forward now handicapping and upped in distance; respected.

Zouky 2.25 Doncaster

Progress stalled over 6f this term, after she'd been 2-2 as a 2yo; proved well suited by step up to 7f at Newbury (good to soft) last month, though, taking record on turf to 3-4; could well have more to offer at this trip; respected.

Oh Herberts Reign 3.00 Doncaster

All three wins came as a 2yo, including a soft-ground nursery over C&D; was capable of far superior form back then but this year hasn't been a complete washout by any means and he went close on the AW last week; has a lot more going for him than many of these.

Vetiver 3.35 Doncaster

Showed promise on good ground on debut, raced on softer since; progressive filly who beat Dandy Alys by half a length in 7f Listed contest at Carlisle (with tongue-tie added) in June when last seen, taking record under P J McDonald to 3-3 and overall record to 3-5; has an attractive profile and her trainer has won this race three times in the last five years; strong credentials.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

