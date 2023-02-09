Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster, Ffos Las and Huntingdon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Half The Freedom 1.05 Doncaster
Opened his account in a big-field handicap over C&D two weeks ago and can follow up
Future Benefits 2.15 Doncaster
Has taken well to chasing and looks capable of further progress
Rare Edition 3.00 Huntingdon
Impressive at Kempton on Boxing Day and remains unbeaten under rules
Ballydisco 3.43 Ffos Las
Interesting upped in distance on his handicap debut
Read these next:
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's three horse racing tips on Thursday
Festival subscription offer | 50% off three months
Sign up here. 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.