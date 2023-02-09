Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster, Ffos Las and Huntingdon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Half The Freedom 1.05 Doncaster
Opened his account in a big-field handicap over C&D two weeks ago and can follow up

Future Benefits 2.15 Doncaster
Has taken well to chasing and looks capable of further progress

Rare Edition 3.00 Huntingdon
Impressive at Kempton on Boxing Day and remains unbeaten under rules

Ballydisco 3.43 Ffos Las
Interesting upped in distance on his handicap debut

Published on 9 February 2023Last updated 09:26, 9 February 2023
