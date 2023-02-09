Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Doncaster, Ffos Las and Huntingdon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

1.05 Doncaster

Opened his account in a big-field handicap over C&D two weeks ago and can follow up

2.15 Doncaster

Has taken well to chasing and looks capable of further progress

3.00 Huntingdon

Impressive at Kempton on Boxing Day and remains unbeaten under rules

3.43 Ffos Las

Interesting upped in distance on his handicap debut

