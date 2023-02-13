Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Catterick and Plumpton
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon
American Gerry 2.45 Catterick
Course winner last February for yard that has a good strike-rate with jumpers here and he looks ready to return to form
El Muchacho 3.15 Catterick
Has won both handicaps, beating subsequent winners each time, and he should be good for another win
Prince Imperial 3.30 Plumpton
Talented Flat stayer who has shown plenty of promise over hurdles and is likely to be suited by today's conditions
One More Fleurie 3.45 Catterick
Had been out of sorts for a while but is on a handy mark now and showed clear signs of a return to form at Doncaster last time
