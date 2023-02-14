Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr and Lingfield

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon

1.45 Ayr

Has solid recent form and can add to her Boxing Day success

3.55 Ayr

Looks interesting off a handy mark returned to forecast better ground

4.10 Lingfield

First-time headgear could well prompt a return to winning form

4.40 Lingfield

Winning chaser who returns to hurdles off an appealing mark

