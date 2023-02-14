Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr and Lingfield

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon

Lone Star 1.45 Ayr

Has solid recent form and can add to her Boxing Day success

Leostar 3.55 Ayr

Looks interesting off a handy mark returned to forecast better ground

Pemberley 4.10 Lingfield

First-time headgear could well prompt a return to winning form

Representing Bob 4.40 Lingfield

Winning chaser who returns to hurdles off an appealing mark

Read these next:

Lingfield Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders has four bankers for Tuesday's £100,000 guaranteed pool  

SPECIAL OFFER: 50% off the Racing Post digital newspaper  

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to racingpost.com/freebets. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 14 February 2023Last updated 08:00, 14 February 2023
icon
more inSpotlight Lucky 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inSpotlight Lucky 15