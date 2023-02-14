Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ayr and Lingfield
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon
Lone Star 1.45 Ayr
Has solid recent form and can add to her Boxing Day success
Leostar 3.55 Ayr
Looks interesting off a handy mark returned to forecast better ground
Pemberley 4.10 Lingfield
First-time headgear could well prompt a return to winning form
Representing Bob 4.40 Lingfield
Winning chaser who returns to hurdles off an appealing mark
