Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four to back at Newton Abbot, Haydock and Musselburgh on Saturday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...

2.15 Newton Abbot

Unexposed maiden who ran well on last month's Chepstow chasing/handicap debut under a big weight.

2.50 Newton Abbot

Beat a subsequent winner at Plumpton and is open to plenty of further progress as a stayer.

3.15 Haydock

Jonjo O'Neill evidently targets this race having won three of the last five renewals and he looks to have another live contender.

3.35 Musselburgh

Very much a horse to follow judged on his three runs last August and October. He'd have won both his novice events had he enjoyed just a little more luck on his final start.

