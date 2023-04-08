Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four to back at Newton Abbot, Haydock and Musselburgh on Saturday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...
Kap Chidley 2.15 Newton Abbot
Unexposed maiden who ran well on last month's Chepstow chasing/handicap debut under a big weight.
Ramo 2.50 Newton Abbot
Beat a subsequent winner at Plumpton and is open to plenty of further progress as a stayer.
Itso Fury 3.15 Haydock
Jonjo O'Neill evidently targets this race having won three of the last five renewals and he looks to have another live contender.
Good Show 3.35 Musselburgh
Very much a horse to follow judged on his three runs last August and October. He'd have won both his novice events had he enjoyed just a little more luck on his final start.
