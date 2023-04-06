Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four to back at Chelmsford, Hereford and Wetherby on Thursday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...
Letmelivemylife 3.20 Chelmsford
Beginning to deliver on his 3yo promise and is taken to complete a hat-trick
I Giorni 3.35 Hereford
Unexposed mare who won here recently and can defy top weight over this longer trip
Gentleman De Mai 4.55 Wetherby
Earns the vote with the form of his chase debut second at Ayr in February having worked out extremely well
Smooth Ryder 5.05 Chelmsford
Improving type who was a shade unlucky last time and may be capable of further progress
