Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four to back at Bath, Newcastle and Lingfield on Good Friday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...
Boy George 2.50 Bath
Handicapped to play a leading role judged on last season's 1m3f-1m4f turf form. He gets the nod on the back of an encouraging reappearance run over 1m1½f on all-weather
Queen Aminatu 4.10 Newcastle
Raised her form to a new level when landing Listed events in her final two runs last year and sets the standard on her return to action
Spring Promise 4.25 Lingfield
Should have some more to give at 7f after a likeable display over C&D when fending off one who has shown good handicap form since.
Summerghand 4.45 Newcastle
An admirable veteran who would have excellent claims if a good pace could be assured.
