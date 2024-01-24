Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Asgard's Captain 12.40 Lingfield

Big improver on turf last summer; made light of a 14lb rise when winning at Wolverhampton (8.5f) on his stable debut 12 days ago, finding plenty for pressure; the second and third there have both won since and the fourth has also run well so a 3lb rise looks lenient; strong finish over 1m1f last summer offers encouragement for today's trip; big chance.

Galloping On 2.15 Lingfield

Three runs in 7f maiden/novice events in late 2023, showing ability on all three occasions; shapes as though a mile will suit and he's capable of further progress; greatly respected.

Lowry's Bar 3.10 Chepstow

Made promising Irish point debut just under a year ago and is 3-3 under rules this season (all on soft ground), including a 2m course win in November and last month's handicap debut at Wincanton (1m7f); promises to be very well suited by this longer trip and commands respect.

Barrel Aged 8.30 Kempton

Low-mileage son of Golden Horn who got off the mark in 1m6f Southwell handicap 19 days ago, showing a good attitude to edge out De Vega's Warrior; meets that rival on 1lb worse terms now but this step up in trip will suit; big shout.

