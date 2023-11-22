Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Sacchoandvanzetti 12.55 Warwick

Runner-up in his first three runs for this yard (all handicaps from 2m to 2m4f) and perhaps 2m4f on heavy around at ultra-stiff Carlisle was a bit much last time, having weakened late on (just behind Bon Retour); unlikely to be far away.

Kingston Bridge 2.30 Hexham

Bumper and maiden hurdle winner (2m3f, soft) last season; handicap debut in April offered encouragement when just over 1l second (2m4f, good to soft) from 2lb lower; probably needed his reappearance and it would be no surprise to see him bounce back.

Balkardy 2.50 Ffos Las

Completed a hat-trick over fences in spring of last year and, having been off for 453 days, showed he could still be competitive over hurdles when runner-up in both starts since returning last month, the latest over C&D (heavy) ten days ago; solid claims from the same mark.

Alligator Alley 6.30 Wolverhampton

AW hat-trick last winter and, off a reduced mark, won Racing League contest at Newcastle in August; remains nicely treated and shaped well (stuck on far side of pack/sat closer to pace than ideal) off a 62-day break at Newcastle 12 days ago; key player.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

