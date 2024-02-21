Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Snowy Evening 2.05 Doncaster
Placed in first two chases (on soft) then won here (3m2f, good) in December; fair fourth at Newcastle next time then made it 2-2 here last month (C&D, good); strong claims in view of unbeaten record at this course.
Malaita 2.25 Ludlow
Bumper/hurdles winner, including at Ludlow; has proved consistent in her completed chase starts, most recently second over C&D (soft) against male rivals; holds solid claims off 1lb lower back in a mares' event.
Johnson's Blue 2.35 Doncaster
Ran okay in a match on chase debut at Kelso (2m7f, good) in September, his sole run this season; this front-runner is an impressive 7-14 over hurdles, winning at Haydock (3m, good to soft) last February on last run in this sphere, and he also won on soft ground last term; could make a bold bid.
Throubi 7.30 Kempton
All runs over 1m; caught the eye on debut at Newmarket and did a bit better in RPR terms at Doncaster next time; hasn't built on those efforts since returning from over a year off (two runs here in a hood, now dispensed with) but it's highly likely she'll be a different proposition now handicapping up in trip.
