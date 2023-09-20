Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Count D'Orsay 4.00 Beverley

Goes well on softer than good and back to winning ways in the summer (scored twice); good effort from tough draw at Chester last time and form has been franked several times; interesting.

Cedar Hill 4.05 Kelso

Won over 2m4f at Perth in June but all other wins at shorter; four victories here, would appreciate any rain and has run well after a break; plenty to like about his chance.

Lord Bertie 4.20 Yarmouth

Ran well behind 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean on debut before two comfortable wins in maiden and novice company; hot favourite for his handicap debut at Chester 18 days ago but he missed the break and was never able to land a blow; still has time to do better and the weight of support for him last time looked significant.

Bucko's Boy 5.50 Kelso

Proving to be a good advert for wind surgery as he is unbeaten in two outings since undergoing a procedure in May; pulled out plenty to win at Stratford latest and 4lb rise fair; strong claims in the hat-trick bid.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.