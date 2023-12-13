Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Gibberwell 1.45 Hexham

His profile is very in and out but he won over C&D (soft) in April on his first course visit and bounced back from a poor comeback run at Uttoxeter with a clear second over this C&D (heavy) last month; firmly in calculations.

Johnny Mac 2.35 Leicester

Lightly raced for his age and bounced back to form to win comfortably on stable debut at Hereford (2m, good) a fortnight ago; could still be very well treated after a 5lb rise and ought to cope pretty well with today's ground; good chance.

Lyrical Genius 2.50 Exeter

Point, bumper and novice hurdle winner who is 0-6 over fences under rules, including some modest runs, but he went agonisingly close from the front over 3m2f at Doncaster (good to soft) in January and Carlisle (soft; unraced on heavy) in October; has not attempted it before but it looks very much as if he will stay further than that; if so, he may well pull out extra.

Dark Side Thunder 7.00 Kempton

0-7 on turf but 6-10 on the AW and was winning for the first time at the trip when scoring by a head over C&D last month, taking his record at the track to 1131; much respected off 3lb higher.

