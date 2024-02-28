Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Whydah Gally 3.20 Bangor

More to prove on heavy going; won over hurdles in November and made his breakthrough over fences (seventh attempt) when upped to 3m5f on soft at Lingfield 15 days ago, with the front two 16 lengths clear; back up 6lb but may well have more to offer with these sort of stamina tests.

Pachacuti 3.35 Wincanton

Won over hurdles last February; placed in three of his four starts over fences and the form is solid; clear second off just 1lb lower at Ffos Las (3m, heavy) most recently and looks poised to go one better.

Flash Gorcombe 4.35 Wincanton

Posted his second course victory when winning easily over course and distance (good to soft) last month and another good run when third of 14 at Exeter (2m3f, good to soft) last time; has won on heavy ground and he's a strong contender now back down in grade.

Tortured Soul 8.30 Kempton

Ex-Irish gelding who is 3-4 since joining new stable and switched to the all-weather, winning at Southwell (1m3f; beat a subsequent scorer) most recently; could well progress further at this level; strongly respected.

Published on 28 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 08:00, 28 February 2024

