Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Man Of The Sea 12:50 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Dylan Whelan (7lb) Tnr: Neil Mulholland Bouncing Bobby 13:35 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Theo Gillard Tnr: Martin Todhunter Hystery Bere 15:00 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Daryl Jacob Tnr: Tom Symonds Camp Belan 15:20 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Patrick Wadge (3lb) Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Man Of The Sea 12.50 Hereford

Nine-time Flat winner who is 3-11 over hurdles and was a creditable second back in this sphere at Market Rasen (2m2f, good) in September; ideally suited by good or quicker ground and he should go well again after a short break.

Bouncing Bobby 1.35 Kelso

Dual Flat winner on a sound surface whose hurdles win came on soft; shaped as though on the way back at Hexham last time (heavy; winner followed up back over same C&D from 5lb higher); claims back up in distance.

History Bere 3.00 Wetherby

Made all on chase debut at Warwick (2m, good) in May and ran into a handicap blot when runner-up back in this sphere at Stratford (2m3f, soft) four weeks ago; this is not so demanding on this drop back in trip and he should have more to offer in this sphere; key player.

Camp Belan 3.20 Kelso

Won this race last year from 3lb higher mark and shaped as though coming to hand at Wetherby last time (ahead of Conquredalofeurope); the extra yardage here will suit and he has leading claims.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Sign up here . 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.