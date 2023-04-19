Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

2.25 Newmarket

Created a striking impression when powering home to win at Wolverhampton last month and he goes well on slow ground

3.35 Newmarket

The form of her first-time-out win at Kempton last October has worked out very well

3.50 Cheltenham

Won this last year and produced a similar effort when runner-up at Musselburgh latest

4.35 Beverley

Shaped well when second on his handicap debut at Pontefract and is turned out quickly in his bid for compensation

