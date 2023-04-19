Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

Probe 2.25 Newmarket
Created a striking impression when powering home to win at Wolverhampton last month and he goes well on slow ground

Coppice 3.35 Newmarket
The form of her first-time-out win at Kempton last October has worked out very well

Captain Cattistock 3.50 Cheltenham
Won this last year and produced a similar effort when runner-up at Musselburgh latest

Big Cheese 4.35 Beverley
Shaped well when second on his handicap debut at Pontefract and is turned out quickly in his bid for compensation

Published on 19 April 2023Last updated 08:23, 19 April 2023
