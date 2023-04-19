Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Probe 2.25 Newmarket
Created a striking impression when powering home to win at Wolverhampton last month and he goes well on slow ground
Coppice 3.35 Newmarket
The form of her first-time-out win at Kempton last October has worked out very well
Captain Cattistock 3.50 Cheltenham
Won this last year and produced a similar effort when runner-up at Musselburgh latest
Big Cheese 4.35 Beverley
Shaped well when second on his handicap debut at Pontefract and is turned out quickly in his bid for compensation
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.