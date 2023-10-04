Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Imac Wood 2.05 Bangor

Mostly struggled last season but wind surgery seems to have done the trick; third over hurdles two starts ago and won in fair style back over fences at Worcester latest; 4lb rise no great hardship and live contender.

Ice Max 3.50 Catterick

Improved on his debut fourth to win a C&D maiden readily (good to soft) in August; step up to Listed level proved too much at Doncaster (7f, soft) latest; further improvement remains possible and with course form a plus, he's worthy of respect.

Navarre Express 5.12 Nottingham

Displayed clear promise in all three qualifying races, before winning a five-runner race at Ffos Las (1m4f, soft) three weeks ago on handicap debut; 6lb higher today, having drawn just over 5l clear for the win, but could easily have more to give and that proficiency on soft boosts her case.

Behind The Scenes 7.30 Kempton

Trainer 19-63 with 3yos on the AW this year and this filly did her bit when going in on Tapeta in August (now 2-2 on the AW); still has improvement in her and goes on the shortlist upped a fair 3lb.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

