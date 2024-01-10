Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Malpas 1.05 Leicester

Quickly reverted to hurdling after last season's very disappointing chasing debut but returned to fences with fairly good third at Carlisle (2m, good to soft) last month and ought to be well suited by the slower ground here; recorded his career-best RPR on his only run on heavy; needs to be taken very seriously.

Masked Dance 2.35 Doncaster

0-8 but runner-up at Huntingdon (2m, good) last May and filled same position at Ludlow (2m5f, good to soft) in November when back from a break and wind surgery; has also shown promise on soft; a first win looks imminent.

Tom Cody 3.05 Doncaster

Won in first-time cheekpieces (retained since) at Newcastle (2m7f, heavy) last month and again had plenty in hand at Wetherby (2m3f, soft) on Boxing Day; an 8lb rise for last time could have been worse and there can be optimism that he remains ahead of the handicapper.

Hannah's Return 5.00 Kempton

Three AW wins, the most recent at Wolverhampton (7f) in October; solid third at same venue (5f; split subsequent scorers) last month; respected back up in distance.

