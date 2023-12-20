Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

The Famous Five 12.05 Ludlow

Useful French Flat form when winning twice over middle distances in 2021; has yet to really get going over hurdles, following his heavy initial defeat in a Grade 2 with remote placings here over 2m5f and 2m; however, he was running on over the shorter trip last time and looks interesting back up in trip for his handicap debut, especially in a race his stable has done well in.

Sixties Chic 1.45 Lingfield

Perhaps needed her first two starts back from a long absence and she's making up for lost time now, doing well to win at Wolverhampton on last month's handicap debut (6f) and following that with a near miss over 7f here and a cosy C&D win two weeks ago; 3lb rise not insurmountable and the best could be still to come.

Ballin Bay 2.10 Ayr

Built upon last season's promise when making all on reappearance at Kelso (2m6f, soft) three weeks ago, with Enemy At The Gate in second; this unexposed 5yo could have more to offer and is highly respected up 5lb.

Montecristo Gold 6.00 Kempton

Has improved for the fitting of blinkers, finishing third of nine at Chelmsford (7f, Polytrack) last month (form worked out well) before going one better over 1m there 12 days later; had only a short head to spare but he showed a good attitude and could well defy a 3lb rise.

