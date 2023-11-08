Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Haveyougotmymoney 12.35 Musselburgh

In good form in these cheekpieces following wind op, with two close seconds (2m7f/3m2f, good/soft) sandwiching a win at Southwell (3m, good); this front-running five-year-old should be suited by today's sharp course; player.

Anytrixwilldo 2.05 Chepstow

Brother to useful jumpers Ashtown Lad and Beg To Differ; stayed on for creditable fifth in good-quality C&D novice (good to soft) in February and will be a tough nut to crack if able to build on that performance.

Giulietta 3.00 Warwick

Glimmer of ability over hurdles, travelling strongly for much of the way but unable to work her way into the race on final qualifying run over C&D in April; dam bred several smart jumpers, one of whom, Solomon Grey, won on handicap debut for this yard; interesting.

Prop Forward 7.00 Kempton

The winner of three of his four starts on the all-weather, notably a C&D win in April after a 251-day break; third at Goodwood when last seen in May; unlikely he's reached his ceiling on this surface and he's a leading contender.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

