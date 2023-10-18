Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Regheeb 3.45 Nottingham

Easily defied a penalty in Lingfield novice event (1m2f, AW) last month, adding to his win here (1m, soft) in April; only defeat came in French Listed race won by the brilliant Ace Impact; looks the type to progress further; respected.

Fransham 4.08 Wetherby

Wasn't at his best for much of last season but he does run this track particularly well and very nearly won this 12 months ago off 13lb higher; commands huge respect.

Super Schwartz 4.55 Kempton

Improved for the switch to nurseries, following his Chelmsford third (5f) with a ready win over 6f back there 18 days ago; that form has already been advertised and he should confirm placings with Mbappe; leading claims despite his 6lb rise.

Albus Anne 5.10 Bath

Gained due reward for her consistency when finally off the mark over C&D (soft) a fortnight ago; raised 3lb since and, given that she's most proficient on soft ground (form figures 23231) and thrives for the handling of Georgia Dobie, she rates as the clear pick.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

