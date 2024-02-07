Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Silk
Bonttay15:20 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien
Silk
Abingworth15:50 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Caoilin Quinn (3lb)Tnr: Gary Moore
Silk
Townhill16:40 Sedgefield
View Racecard
Jky: Mr Ben Sutton (7lb)Tnr: Tom Lacey
Silk
Symbol Of Light19:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Julie Camacho

Bonttay 3.20 Ludlow
Listed bumper winner in 2021 and won two of four hurdle races last season, including on her only start in cheekpieces, which return today; reappeared with another 2m handicap win (Hereford) and, bred to be suited by at least 2m4f, she was a hot favourite when upped to that trip at Cheltenham in December, only to unseat two out when challenging; can make amends, with plenty more to offer over this sort of trip.

Abingworth 3.50 Ludlow
Sketchy round of jumping on seasonal/chase debut but fared much better on both starts since, winning at Taunton (2m2f; from Famoso) ten weeks ago on latest despite again tending to jump to his left, impressing with the way he took charge two out; 7lb higher today but could now be on the upgrade.

Townhill 4.40 Sedgefield
Placed in first two handicaps (2m7f/2m5f) before making virtually all in first-time cheekpieces at Doncaster (3m, good to soft) last month; drew clear of the others with the runner-up there and a recent 5lb rise does not look excessive; high on the list.

Symbol Of Light 7.00 Kempton
Very solid second (split subsequent winners) in similar event over 1m at Newcastle on New Year's Day, taking AW form figures to 111432; lightly raced 5yo who has strong claims up just 1lb.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 7 February 2024

Last updated 08:00, 7 February 2024

