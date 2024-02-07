Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Bonttay 15:20 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien Abingworth 15:50 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Caoilin Quinn (3lb) Tnr: Gary Moore Townhill 16:40 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Mr Ben Sutton (7lb) Tnr: Tom Lacey Symbol Of Light 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Julie Camacho

Listed bumper winner in 2021 and won two of four hurdle races last season, including on her only start in cheekpieces, which return today; reappeared with another 2m handicap win (Hereford) and, bred to be suited by at least 2m4f, she was a hot favourite when upped to that trip at Cheltenham in December, only to unseat two out when challenging; can make amends, with plenty more to offer over this sort of trip.

Sketchy round of jumping on seasonal/chase debut but fared much better on both starts since, winning at Taunton (2m2f; from Famoso) ten weeks ago on latest despite again tending to jump to his left, impressing with the way he took charge two out; 7lb higher today but could now be on the upgrade.

Placed in first two handicaps (2m7f/2m5f) before making virtually all in first-time cheekpieces at Doncaster (3m, good to soft) last month; drew clear of the others with the runner-up there and a recent 5lb rise does not look excessive; high on the list.

Very solid second (split subsequent winners) in similar event over 1m at Newcastle on New Year's Day, taking AW form figures to 111432; lightly raced 5yo who has strong claims up just 1lb.

