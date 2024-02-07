Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Bonttay 3.20 Ludlow
Listed bumper winner in 2021 and won two of four hurdle races last season, including on her only start in cheekpieces, which return today; reappeared with another 2m handicap win (Hereford) and, bred to be suited by at least 2m4f, she was a hot favourite when upped to that trip at Cheltenham in December, only to unseat two out when challenging; can make amends, with plenty more to offer over this sort of trip.
Abingworth 3.50 Ludlow
Sketchy round of jumping on seasonal/chase debut but fared much better on both starts since, winning at Taunton (2m2f; from Famoso) ten weeks ago on latest despite again tending to jump to his left, impressing with the way he took charge two out; 7lb higher today but could now be on the upgrade.
Townhill 4.40 Sedgefield
Placed in first two handicaps (2m7f/2m5f) before making virtually all in first-time cheekpieces at Doncaster (3m, good to soft) last month; drew clear of the others with the runner-up there and a recent 5lb rise does not look excessive; high on the list.
Symbol Of Light 7.00 Kempton
Very solid second (split subsequent winners) in similar event over 1m at Newcastle on New Year's Day, taking AW form figures to 111432; lightly raced 5yo who has strong claims up just 1lb.
Published on 7 February 2024
Last updated 08:00, 7 February 2024
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Kempton, Ludlow, Sedgefield on Wednesday
- Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's three meetings
