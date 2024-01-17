Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

James Jet 12.30 Southwell

Lightly raced; 2-2 this season following wind surgery in September, winning a Uttoxeter handicap hurdle (2m4f, heavy) and a Ffos Las handicap chase (2m5f, heavy, first two clear); form of the latter race has worked out well; sound chance off 4lb higher with step up to 3m likely to suit (won a 3m point).

Top Gun Tina 1.45 Newcastle

Solid form in last three handicaps (7f/1m here); has time to do better and, with two of her half-brothers successful at up to 1m2f, there could be an improved performance over this trip today.

No News 7.30 Kempton

Bids for a Kempton hat-trick, having scored over 7f here the last twice (maiden previously); gives the impression he'll be as effective returned to 1m; at the top of his form and commands respect.

Clipsham Gold 8.00 Kempton

0-9 for current yard but is in decent form, respectable fourth at Lingfield (1m2f) most recently; won off this mark over C&D last May and has clear possibilities back here.

Read these next:

'He's clearly going the right way' - Phill Anderson with two tips for Wednesday's action at Kempton

The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips at Newcastle on Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.