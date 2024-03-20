Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Flintara 3.30 Market Rasen

Made it third-time lucky over fences when hammering two rivals at Fontwell (3m2f, heavy) in December and she found more progress when runner-up at Huntingdon (2m7f, soft) last month; up another 2lb but that latest form looks solid and she's a big player again on her first run after wind surgery.

Kilta 4.25 Haydock

Promise in bumpers and initial hurdles and won very comfortably on his switch to handicaps at Southwell (2m, soft) when barely coming off the bridle; up 8lb but could still be on a handy mark.

Double Powerful 5.15 Market Rasen

Off the mark at the sixth attempt under rules when justifying support in a Fakenham handicap (2m4f, good) last Friday; has a penalty to deal with but he knuckled down well to beat an odds-on rival last time and this unexposed 5yo is open to more progress; big player.

American Rose 8.00 Southwell

Good second over 7f at Wolverhampton last month on reappearance and that form is very strong for the level (the other three horses in the frame have won since); now only 2lb higher; normally a sprinter and warrants respect back down in distance.

Read these next:

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Haydock Placepot tips: Keith Melrose with this perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pot

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.