Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Big R 6.30 Kempton
A maiden after nine starts but returned from break with quite encouraging 7f run at Southwell last month, where he raced wide but was prominent until well inside the final furlong; drops back in trip with blinkers added today; drawn on the inside; could take some catching.
Engineer 7.00 Kempton
Thrice-raced colt whose maiden/novice form is consistent, with Wolverhampton success (6f) flanked by placed efforts over this course and distance; creditable second under a penalty last time; open to progress in handicaps and commands respect.
Legacy Power 7.30 Kempton
Cost 400,000gns as a yearling and has useful pedigree; has duly shown ability at maiden/novice level, notably when second in both all-weather attempts, latest at Wolverhampton (1m4f) on first run since being gelded; open to progress in handicaps; interesting off a workable opening mark.
Sandy Paradise 8.00 Kempton
Has form figures of 141322124 at Kempton, most recently creditable two-length fourth to McLean House despite having the worst of the draw (had a wider trip than ideal); now gets 4lb pull with that rival and has a much better draw; solid claims.
