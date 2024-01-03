Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Big R 6.30 Kempton

A maiden after nine starts but returned from break with quite encouraging 7f run at Southwell last month, where he raced wide but was prominent until well inside the final furlong; drops back in trip with blinkers added today; drawn on the inside; could take some catching.

Engineer 7.00 Kempton

Thrice-raced colt whose maiden/novice form is consistent, with Wolverhampton success (6f) flanked by placed efforts over this course and distance; creditable second under a penalty last time; open to progress in handicaps and commands respect.

Legacy Power 7.30 Kempton

Cost 400,000gns as a yearling and has useful pedigree; has duly shown ability at maiden/novice level, notably when second in both all-weather attempts, latest at Wolverhampton (1m4f) on first run since being gelded; open to progress in handicaps; interesting off a workable opening mark.

Sandy Paradise 8.00 Kempton

Has form figures of 141322124 at Kempton, most recently creditable two-length fourth to McLean House despite having the worst of the draw (had a wider trip than ideal); now gets 4lb pull with that rival and has a much better draw; solid claims.

