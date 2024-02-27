Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Prairie Wolf 2.50 Catterick

Delivered on earlier chasing promise when eased-down winner at Doncaster in December and his subsequent fourth in a hot race at Cheltenham (also 2m4f, good to soft) was very respectable; back in calmer waters today; good chance.

Here Comes McCoy 4.05 Leicester

Bumper and dual hurdle winner (2m4f and 2m2f); unseated early on chase debut last winter but he had a 3m2f handicap at Uttoxeter (heavy) sewn up from a long way out last month on second attempt; back up 8lb but may not be harshly treated even now; leading claims.

Twoshotsoftequila 4.20 Catterick

Ran right up to his best when a keeping-on third behind last weekend's Kempton winner Forward Plan at Doncaster two runs back (3m, good to soft); never got into it back there a month ago in a strong Class 1 handicap and probably best to forgive him that; acts on soft.

Daafy 7.00 Southwell

Southwell specialist who has performed well (won then second) in C&D events this year and the form has received several boosts; strongly respected off an unaltered mark.

