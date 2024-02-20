Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Breakdance Kid 2.25 Market Rasen

Placed over hurdles and off the mark on second chase start (first at this trip) when scoring over course and distance two weeks ago (soft); up 5lb but further improvement likely; good chance.

Into The Park 3.40 Taunton

Lightly raced five-year-old who showed signs of coming to the boil when third here (soft) before winning pretty much as he liked at Newbury (good to soft); that wasn't a strong maiden by their standards but it represented a sharp improvement on RPRs and he was in the Supreme until the recent forfeit stage; interesting.

Pallas Lord 5.30 Newcastle

In terrific form over a mile and 7f on this track of late, coping well with the return to the latter trip when winning under a penalty last Wednesday; can run off 1lb lower today and the return to a mile will suit if a busy spell doesn't catch up with him.

Atlantic Heart 7.30 Newcastle

1-25 but she hasn't been at all disgraced behind the prolific Bonito Cavalo here the last twice, including when fourth of 12 over course and distance last time (third has won since); drops to this level for the first time and high on the list.

Read these next:

'Going north for just one ride looks a tip itself' - Robbie Wilders with three wagers on Tuesday



The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Market Rasen, Newcastle and Taunton on Tuesday



Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.