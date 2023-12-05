Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Howyouplaythegame 1.15 Southwell

Lightly raced 7yo who was placed in two of his first three chases, more recently when close third on seasonal debut at Doncaster (2m, good) last month; also effective on soft ground; good chance.

Smurfette 2.20 Southwell

Creditable efforts on all three starts, notably when fourth on hurdles debut at Warwick last month (2m, soft); looks the one to beat.

Nordic Glory 3.35 Lingfield

Produced form figures of 1212 in October/November, mostly at this venue; overall record at Lingfield is 5-17; still favourably treated, having defied higher marks in 2021 and 2022; holds solid claims kept to ideal conditions and commands respect.

Gincident 7.00 Wolverhampton

A three-time winner (including over C&D) in the first half of 2023 and he caught the eye under a patient ride after four months off (gelded) when a running-on fifth in 7f handicap here 22 days ago; interesting.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

