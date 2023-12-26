Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Realisation 11.55 Aintree

Came clear in useful Bangor bumper (good to soft) in autumn 2022; progressive over hurdles since returning from a year off, making a successful quick switch to handicap company over 2m4f at Southwell (good to soft) nine days ago; that was a conditional jockeys' event so she escapes a penalty; strong claims.

Russian Ruler 12.45 Kempton

Ended hurdle career on the upgrade, confidently ridden to win a Newbury handicap (2m, soft) before following up in a novice here (2m, good); had another wind surgery since (his third); stable second string when never in the picture on Newbury chase debut (2m, good to soft) but he jumped safely and looked ready for another go over this trip (tough task in his one completion at about 2m4f over hurdles); can do better for yard that has won two of the last eight runnings.

Hewick 2.30 Kempton

To win this he needs some of the big names to underperform but that's entirely possible; ran a fine race (albeit looking beaten when falling two out) in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, on soft ground that may not have been ideal, and he powered clear in the Grade 2 Oaksey Chase at Sandown (2m6f, good to soft) in April; has had a break since finishing well beaten in the Galway Plate in August; interesting contender under jockey-of-the-moment Gavin Sheehan.

Will Carver 3.40 Kempton

Promising efforts in 2021 included a C&D maiden win (good); absent 629 days prior to a fair third behind Mark Of Gold over C&D in February and back to his best when winning at Taunton (2m3f, good) late last month by 8l; today's 9lb higher mark demands more but he travelled much the best last time and ran on strongly, so may well be about to scale greater heights.



Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.