Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Turbulent Power 2.30 Catterick

Ex-Brian Rothwell; £32,000 buy in June having finished second on three consecutive occasions in 1m4f Flat handicaps (two of them here); some fair form over hurdles, two best efforts here (fell two out when staying-on fourth in C&D handicap in February); stable debut; major player.

Scene One 2.40 Fakenham

Lightly raced 7yo who made all in a maiden hurdle at end of last season and followed up with clearcut C&D win (good to soft) on last month's chase/handicap debut; upped in grade today but a 3lb rise does not look excessive and he has very obvious scope for progress.

Harjo 2.50 Wincanton

Ran well to be fourth in a Worcester maiden hurdle before switching to fences at Huntingdon (2m7f, good to soft) and running well for a long way; perhaps got at it too far out with the runner-up and the winner picked them off; interesting back at 2m4f.

Maharajas Express 7.00 Wolverhampton

Went the wrong way for Richard Spencer but he made a pleasing stable debut at Lingfield two weeks ago, sent to the front in the straight but unable to hold off the late challenge of a progressive rival; should be quick enough for 5f and he appeals as being ahead of his mark; good draw and looks a major player.

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips at Fakenham and Wincanton

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.