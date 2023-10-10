Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Chelsea Green 4.32 Leicester

7f/1m winner; promising first attempt at 1m2f when third in a Listed event at Vichy in July and raced too freely with no cover when fourth at Newmarket (1m2f, good) recently on her return from two months off; can go well.

Edison Kent 4.55 Huntingdon

Made the frame on all three starts for new stable last month, most recently when second at Warwick (3m1f, good) a fortnight ago; may yet have a bigger run in him and features prominently in calculations.

Cuban Grey 5.15 Brighton

Well backed when making a winning debut for this yard over course and distance (soft) three weeks ago; 5lb rise doesn't handicap him out of things on this year's best and faster ground no problem either; major player.

Coaxing 7.00 Southwell

Prominent racer; not at her best on turf of late but the return to both AW and 6f could be advantageous; dangerous mark now and she's one for the shortlist.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

