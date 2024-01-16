Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Flintara 2.05 Chepstow

Supplemented her three hurdle wins (2m4f-3m2f) by bossing affairs to win easily in a three-runner mares' novice handicap chase at Fontwell (3m2f, heavy; 5-6 favourite) last month; a subsequent 6lb rise looks fair and she stays well, so good chance again.

Tellmesomethingood 3.00 Plumpton

Placed over 2m on good to soft when favourite at Lingfield and Plumpton in his two handicaps; beaten a neck last time, which has earned him a 5lb rise but this new trip is plausible and he's firmly in the mix.

Hellavapace 3.40 Wolverhampton

Course-and-distance winner who has been thereabouts on her last two starts, more recently at Chelmsford (mile, Polytrack); big player from the same mark.

The Caltonian 7.00 Newcastle

He hasn't looked back since wearing blinkers, winning four of his last seven starts; the last two of them have been at this track (6f and 5f) and he had plenty in hand here last week; penalty demands further progress but that's likely.

